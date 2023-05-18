Police investigate armed robbery in Woodinville; items also stolen from car ahead of couple's wedding

Police are searching for the last of four suspects involved in a convenience store armed robbery in Woodinville.

Around 2:45 a.m. Thursday, a King County sheriff's deputy observed an armed robbery happening at the 7-Eleven on NE 175th St.

K9s and a helicopter were called in to help with the search. A stolen car was found at the scene after the suspects ran. Two were captured at the scene and a third suspect was arrested about an hour later.

The clerk was the only person in the store at the time and was not injured. No shots were fired.

Police are still searching for the fourth suspect. Detectives are also investigating whether this robbery is connected to another robbery that happened at a 76 station in Redmond.

The owners of the stolen car found at the scene said multiple items were stolen from their car. The items have sentimental value as the couple is getting married this Sunday.