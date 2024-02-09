Police investigate Aurora Avenue shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Seattle’s Licton Springs neighborhood on Friday.

At 5:38 a.m., the Seattle Police Department (SPD) announced officers were investigating a shooting near the corner of Aurora Ave. N and N 100th St.

Photo: FOX 13's Jade Elliot

Suspect information is limited at this time.

FOX 13’s Jade Elliot is at the scene gathering more information as police continue their preliminary investigation.

One person was observed being taken away by ambulance. The Seattle Fire Department later confirmed that a 36-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Officers were also seen investigating a white BMW sedan. That vehicle has been towed from the area.

The area was blocked off for some time, but at around 5:30 a.m., officers removed their yellow police tape and cleared the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.