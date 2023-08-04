Expand / Collapse search

Police investigate early morning drive-by shooting in Bellevue, 1 injured

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

Police investigate drive-by shooting in Bellevue

Police in Bellevue are investigating an early morning drive-by shooting that happened in Bellevue.

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a man injured in Bellevue Friday morning.

According to the Bellevue Police Department (BPD), the shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. near the corner of NE 21st St. and BelRed Rd.

Investigators say a couple was walking along BelRed Rd. when a car approached them. Someone inside the car yelled something, and the passenger fired a single bullet – striking the victim in the hip.

Detectives say the car sped off with multiple suspects inside.

Further information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.