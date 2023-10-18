Police investigate road-rage shooting in Mountlake Terrace, 1 injured

Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that injured one victim in Mountlake Terrace early Sunday morning.

According to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department (MTPD), at around 1 a.m. on Oct. 15, officers responded to reports of a drive-by shooting near the corner of 220th St. SW and northbound I-5.

Detectives say after a possible "road rage" incident on I-5, an unknown suspect fired several shots into the back of the victim’s vehicle. One of the occupants suffered minor injuries.

MTPD investigators say the shots came from a vehicle described as a light-colored pickup truck. After the incident, the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information that will help detectives in their investigation is asked to contact the MTPD at 425-670-8260.

This is a developing story.