Police investigate shooting at South King County bus stop

Police from multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a shooting that happened at a bus stop in the Star Lake area Thursday morning.

Just after 8 a.m., the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) announced on Twitter that their deputies were assisting Federal Way Police with a shooting scene near the corner of Pacific Highway S and S 272nd St.

According to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD), the suspect and the victim got into an argument while riding a bus heading southbound. When the two got off at the stop, the suspect shot the victim and ran away.

Officers searched the area, but have not located the suspect. The victim, a 36-year-old Des Moines resident, was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. Their current condition is unknown at this time.

FOX 13’s Dan Griffin arrived at the scene and reported seeing at least 10 yellow crime evidence markers near the bus stop.

Authorities say officers from Des Moines, Federal Way, Kent and King County responded to this shooting, because the boundaries of several jurisdictions meet in this area.

The FWPD is asking anyone with information to contact their tip line at 253-835-6799.

Deputies are asking the public to avoid the area and expect traffic delays as they process the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.