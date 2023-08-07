Police investigate shooting in Seattle's SODO neighborhood

Police are investigating a shooting in Seattle's SODO neighborhood.

Police were called before 3:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting near First Ave S and S Massachusetts St.

People are asked to avoid the area while authorities investigate.

According to Seattle Police, three guns were recovered from the scene. Robbery unit and gun violence unit detectives are investigating.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the shooting or if any suspects have been identified.

This is a developing story.