Police investigate smash-and-grab burglary at Everett pot shop
EVERETT, Wash. - Police are investigating a crash-and-grab burglary that happened at an Everett pot shop on Saturday.
According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), a stolen Kia was used to crash through the front of a store in the 8900 block of Evergreen Way in South Everett early Saturday morning.
Further information is limited at this time.
The EPD is asking anyone with information about the incident to call its Tip Line at 425-257-8450, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
This is a developing story.