Police investigating homicide after man found dead in Tacoma WinCo parking lot

Tacoma police are investigating after a man was found dead in a grocery store parking lot just before midnight on Monday.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, someone called 911 to report an injured man around 11:30 p.m. in the WinCo Foods parking lot at S. 72nd St. and I-5.

Medics said the 50-year-old man died at the scene.

Detectives and crime scene technicians were called to the scene. Investigators were still gathering evidence Tuesday morning.

No suspect description has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. As always, you can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a cash reward.