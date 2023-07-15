Police investigating Seattle shooting that injured 3 men

Three men were hurt in a late-night shooting Friday on in Seattle's Dunlap neighborhood.

Police were called just before 10:00 p.m. to the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South. Officers arrived at the scene and provided aid to the victims until the Seattle Fire Department arrived to take over medical treatment.

Three men suffered non life-threatening gunshot wounds. Two of the victims, aged 21 and 23, were transported to Harborview Medical Center. The 22-year-old male victim was treated at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unknown as officers continue their investigation.

Police recovered evidence at the location, and the Gun Violence Reduction Unit detectives are now leading the investigation.

Featured article

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crime Tips Line at (206) 233-5000.