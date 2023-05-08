Police looking for 3 suspects who broke into Snohomish County home, held occupants at gunpoint

Brier Police are investigating after three people forced their way into a home, held the homeowners at gunpoint and assaulted one resident.

Brier is a small city in Snohomish County, east of I-5 and Mountlake Terrace and west of Bothell.

Officers with Brier PD and other neighboring agencies were called to the 22400 block of Brier Road on May 7, just after 11 p.m. for reports of a break-in.

They later learned that three people wearing ski masks, believed to be men, broke into a home and held the occupants and gunpoint. One resident was assaulted.

After the suspects left, they fired a shot into an unknown direction. A bullet casing was found on the property later.

No one was injured when the shot was fired.

It's unclear if the suspects stole anything.

Police have not indicated if the home was targeted or if the suspects broke in at random.

If you live in the area and have any information or video around the time of the incident, If you have any information, contact Brier Police at 425-866-8952 or email nalmquist@ci.brier.wa.us. Police believe the suspects left in a white sedan type of vehicle.