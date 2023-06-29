Police look for Pride crosswalk vandalism suspects in Kirkland

Kirkland police are looking for help to ID the people responsible for vandalizing the city's first pride crosswalk.

The pride crosswalk was unveiled to the city earlier this month at the entrance of Marina Park at Kirkland Avenue and Lakeshore Plaza, but on June 20 it was vandalized by unknown suspects.

The incident was caught on surveillance cameras at 11:40 p.m and appeared to show the vehicle as a 2022 model Toyota Sequoia with at least two people inside.

Kirkland police are looking for help with identifying these suspects for the crimes of reckless driving and malicious mischief, anyone with information should contact Sergeant Cody Mann by email: CMann@kirklandwa.gov .