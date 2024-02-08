Police search for Beacon Hill shooting suspect, 1 injured

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood on Wednesday.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m., Seattle Police officers responded to the corner of 35th Ave. S and S Lucile St. after firefighters reported a gunshot victim.

Police arrived and found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg and a head injury. Firefighters treated the victim and brought him to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

The victim told police he was outside his RV and was approached by an unidentified suspect. Shortly after, the two got into a fight and the suspect hit the victim on the head with a stick before shooting him in the leg.

The SPD says the suspect ran away from the scene.

Featured article

Gun Violence Reduction Unit Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story.