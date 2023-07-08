Police search for suspect who shot another man in the leg in Mill Creek

Police are searching for a suspect who shot another man in the leg in Mill Creek Saturday morning.

According to the Mill Creek Police Department (MCPD), at around 9:11 a.m., their officers and Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting near the corner of N Creek Dr. and Heatherwood Dr. This area is just west of North Creek Trail near Mill Creek Sports Park.

When authorities arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound in the leg. He was treated, and immediately taken to a nearby hospital. His injury is considered non-life-threatening.

Featured article

Investigators learned that the suspect, another man, and the victim had gotten into some sort of altercation before shots were fired. Authorities say the two did not know each other.

Police and deputies searched the area, but could not find the suspect.

The MCPD believes this was an isolated incident, so there is no threat to the community.

Related article

MCPD detectives are actively investigating, further information will be released when it becomes available.

This is a developing story.