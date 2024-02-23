Police search for Tacoma bank robbery suspect from early January

Tacoma Police detectives are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a bank robbery suspect from last month.

Police say a man around 30-years-old wearing a navy blue beanie, square-framed glasses, a black puffy jacket, and black sweatpants robbed a Harborstone Credit Union on January 2, 2024.

Police say the man was armed with a gun, and he fled the scene in a blue 1995 Mitsubishi 3000 GT. The vehicle, which was reported stolen, has since been recovered.

The robbery happened at 4720 Center Street.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or tpcrimestoppers.com.