Police seek help identifying road rage shooting suspect in Mountlake Terrace

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a road rage shooting last Saturday.

Several vehicles exited Northbound I-5 at 220th St. SW in Mountlake Terrace at about 1 a.m. Surveillance video showed a Jeep Gladiator stopping at a red light next to a white Honda Civic and an ambulance.

Someone in the Jeep fired several rounds at the Honda Civic. The rear passenger of the white Civic was struck in the head by a bullet but has since been released by the hospital.

After the light turned green, the Honda Civic turned westbound on 220th St. SW and the Jeep proceeded back on northbound I-5.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Jeep or the identity of the driver should call 911 or the non-emergency number at 425-407-3999.

Tipsters can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App or at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.