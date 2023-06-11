Police seek missing, endangered man last seen in Seattle's Bitter Lake neighborhood

article

Police need help finding a missing, endangered man last seen in Seattle’s Bitter Lake neighborhood.

Authorities say 67-year-old Michael was last seen near N 143rd St and Linden Ave N, by the Bitter Lake Reservoir.

He has dementia and diabetes, according to police.

Michael is described as having black and gray hair, a gray beard and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt, blue jeans, blue tennis shoes and possibly a dark gray jacket.

Anyone with information on Michael’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.