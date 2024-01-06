Protesters block lanes on I-5 in Seattle

All lanes of northbound I-5 are blocked near Pine St. in Seattle due to a massive protest for Palestine.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) sent out an alert at around 2:00 p.m. saying that northbound I-5 is closed between I-90 and SR-520. WSDOT also said that the Washington State Patrol (WSP) is at the scene and managing the situation until the incident clears.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) confirmed that a group of protesters walked onto I-5 northbound from Olive Way to disrupt traffic.

Authorities are urging drivers to expect significant delays and avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.