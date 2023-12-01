Expand / Collapse search
Rand Paul performs Heimlich maneuver on choking Joni Ernst at Senate lunch

Published 
Politics
Associated Press
(L) Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., talks with reporters outside U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) (R) Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) speaks to reporters following a closed-door lunch meeting with Senate Re

WASHINGTON - Sen. Joni Ernst, a Republican from Iowa, was choking on food during a luncheon Thursday when fellow Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky performed the Heimlich maneuver on her.

The incident occurred during a closed-door Republican lunch in the Capitol. Shortly after, Ernst posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to thank Paul.

Ernst joked that she was choking on "woke policies."

She was seen walking in the Capitol after the incident, and senators said they were grateful Paul was ready to help her. The Kentucky senator formerly worked as an eye doctor.

"It’s a good thing he did," said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. "God bless Rand Paul."