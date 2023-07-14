Recreational fishing now closed on Quillayute River System until further notice

The National Parks Service (NPS) has issued an emergency closure of recreational fishing in the Quillayute River System in the Olympic National Park to protect salmon populations.

The following river systems within Olympic National Park will close to all recreational fishing until further notice starting July 15:

Quillayute

Dickey

Bogachiel

South Fork Calawah

Sol Duc

North Fork Sol Duc Rivers and their tributaries

"The rule change to close the entire Quillayute River system is based on existing low-water conditions coupled with salmon returns that appear to be well below the preseason forecast," NPS said.

