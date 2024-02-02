Red Cross giving out Amazon gift cards to blood donators

Amid a nationwide shortage, the American Red Cross is incentivizing the public to donate blood.

If you give blood any time throughout the month of February, Red Cross will send you a $20 Amazon gift card via email.

You can also schedule a platelet or AB Elite plasma donation to get the gift card as well.

Red Cross says it's facing a blood shortage right now because cold temperatures have recently canceled many blood drives.

To learn more about how you can donate blood for a free gift card, click here.