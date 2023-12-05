Redmond PD seek more victims of child sex abuse suspect arrested in September

article

Redmond Police detectives arrested a man suspected of child sex abuse in September, but still believe there are more victims out there.

According to Redmond Police, detectives arrested 30-year-old Kent man Christopher Remsing on Sept. 12, following an online undercover operation targeting sexual predators. Remsing has been charged with two counts of first-degree attempted rape of a child.

Authorities say Remsing has a history of offering to babysit children in order to get unsupervised access to them.

A preliminary investigation has led detectives to identify other victims in the Puget Sound area, and they believe there may be more.

Detectives searched Remsing's car and apartment after his arrest, where they found hundreds of pairs of children's underwear and clothes, and an electronic device with images of child sex abuse.

Remsing is currently in King County Jail on $750,000 bail.

Anyone with information on Remsing or believes their child may be a victim is urged to call Redmond Police at (425) 556-2500.