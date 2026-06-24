Redmond, WA World Cup watch party brings community together

The Brief Redmond Town Center is hosting free World Cup watch parties, giving Eastside fans a way to enjoy the tournament without traveling into Seattle. Families gathered to watch matches on a giant outdoor screen, with many praising the event's relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere. Organizers say the watch parties are bringing together both longtime soccer fans and newcomers to celebrate the World Cup close to home.



While thousands of soccer fans are heading into Seattle for World Cup matches, others on the Eastside are finding a different way to experience the tournament closer to home.

Dozens of fans gathered around a giant screen at the Redmond Town Center to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina face off against Qatar, turning an ordinary afternoon into a bustling family outing. The event offered local residents a chance to experience the World Cup atmosphere without traveling into the city.

A Family-Friendly Atmosphere

Attendees noted that the venue provided a safe and accessible environment for all ages. While adults focused on the game, children played nearby in a water feature.

"We came to have breakfast, and then we saw all the action going on out here, so we decided to come out and take a look," attendee Alexandria Reyes said. "They should come here because they can do some shopping, get something to eat, and then watch the games."

For 7-year-old Aeshana and her mother, Moumita, the draw of the event was simple. "Because I like World Cup matches," Aeshana said.

Redmond Town Center hosts a FIFA World Cup watch party. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Connecting Generations and Neighbors

For many attendees, the gathering was less about the final score on the pitch and more about bringing generations of community members together.

"I love soccer so much, I think it brings the community together and I think we see it here," Darby Rogers said. Lindsay Rogers echoed the sentiment, adding that it was great "seeing everybody come into town and see them being welcomed."

While seasoned fans wore jersey colors and debated team standings—Reyes cheered for Mexico and the U.S., while Darby Rogers listed the U.S., Sweden, and Brazil as top picks—others used the gathering as an introductory lesson to the sport.

Soccer fans watch the FIFA World Cup on the big screen at the Redmond Town Center. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Learning the Game

The watch party also drew residents who are still learning the rules and nuances of the sport.

Kathy Godfrey, who watched the match from the shade, shared that the event was an educational experience. "My son explained to me what flopping is," Godfrey said. "I’m like, 'They really look hurt.' He’s like, 'Mom, he’ll be up in two minutes.'"

Whether attendees were lifelong soccer fans or learning about the sport for the first time, community members said the Redmond event successfully captured the contagious excitement of the world's biggest sporting event.

As Seattle’s tournament schedule continues, attendees say these community watch parties offer the perfect alternative for those wanting to experience the spirit of the world's biggest sporting event a little closer to home.

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