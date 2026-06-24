United States likely to face Bosnia and Herzegovina in Round of 32 at World Cup

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The Brief The United States is likely to face Bosnia and Herzegovina during the Round of 32 at the World Cup. The placement isn't confirmed yet, as it requires more of group play to be completed, but the chances are greater than 99 percent, according to The Athletic. The match is scheduled for 5 p.m. on July 1 at San Francisco Bay Area stadium in Santa Clara, California. The U.S. match against Türkiye on Thursday night in Los Angeles is inconsequential as they've already clinched the top spot in Group D.



The United States is likely to face Bosnia and Herzegovina during the Round of 32 at the World Cup.

With a 3-1 victory over Qatar to claim third place in Group B, Bosnia and Herzegovina is likely to draw the U.S. in the opening stage of knockout play next week. The placement isn't confirmed yet, as it requires more of group play to be completed, but the chances are greater than 99 percent, according to The Athletic.

If the four points accrued by Bosnia and Herzegovina for their 1-1-1 record in group play, AND their minus-1 goal differential somehow isn't enough to be one of the top eight third-place teams (out of 12), then a fractional chance remains for the U.S. opponent to come from a different group.

The match between the U.S. and Bosnia-Herzegovina will become locked in if:

Czechia beats Mexico OR

South Africa beats South Korea OR

Scotland beats or draws Brazil

Even if those results don't come to pass, the catchup is still very likely to occur, it would just take more results to become locked in.

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