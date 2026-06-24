Live Camera: Tens of thousands of fans to take over Seattle Stadium for World Cup

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Tens of thousands of soccer fans are expected to take over Seattle Stadium on Wednesday as the city hosts its third FIFA World Cup match between Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar.

As Seattle hosts four more matches of the international tournament, fans won't have to miss a single minute of action. FOX 13 is your home for all the World Cup action, including local matches and all other tournament games.

How to watch World Cup matches in Seattle

All matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will air on FOX (KCPQ channel 13) and FS1 in the Seattle area.

Games will be split between channels, with FOX airing 70 matches and FS1 broadcasting 34 matches. Of Seattle's five remaining matches, three will air on FOX 13 and three will air on FS1.

Spanish-language broadcasts are available on Telemundo, Universo and Peacock.

The 48-team tournament spans from June 11 to July 19. The opening match and World Cup Final will both air on FOX.

How to stream World Cup matches in Seattle

For fans looking to stream World Cup matches, the most reliable options will be FOX One and the FOX Sports App. Both platforms require a TV provider sign-in and will carry all 104 matches.

To watch the World Cup without cable, FOX and FS1 are available on the following TV streaming services:

YouTube TV

Fubo

DIRECTV

Peacock (Spanish commentary)

Tubi (Two matches: Opening match on June 11 and USA vs Paraguay on June 12)

YouTube (select full matches and tournament highlights)

Seattle World Cup match schedule

Here is a guide for the four remaining World Cup matches Seattle is hosting, and how to watch them live:

Date: Wednesday, June 24

Time: 12 p.m. PT

Channel: FS1

Date: Friday, June 26

Time: 8 p.m. PT

Channel: FS1

Match 5: Round of 32 in Seattle (TBD vs. TBD)

Date: Wednesday, July 1

Time: 1 p.m. PT

Channel: FS1

Match 6: Round of 16 in Seattle (TBD vs. TBD)

Date: Monday, July 6

Time: 5 p.m. PT

Channel: FOX 13 Seattle

Watch parties in Washington, Seattle

Seattle and Washington will also have "fan zones" where the World Cup matches will air on a big screen. Some of the main hubs are in Seattle Center, Pioneer Square and the Seattle Waterfront, while many others are scattered across the city and state.

Seattle's fan celebration sites include Seattle Center, Pacific Place, Waterfront Park and Victory Hall. In Washington, they're in Bellingham, Bremerton, Everett, Olympia/Lacey, Tacoma, Spokane, Tri-Cities, Vancouver and Yakima.

MORE WORLD CUP NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

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Know before you go: Transportation guide for getting around Seattle during FIFA World Cup

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