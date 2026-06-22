Seattle Stadium top ranked for FIFA World Cup 2026 venues

Seattle is in the spotlight this month as visitors, athletes, and media partners from around the world descend on the city for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Lumen Field, renamed Seattle Stadium for the World Cup, is hosting six matches for the tournament. The experience inside and out of the stadium is now receiving due praise.

Following a busy week hosting tens of thousands of fans for the match between Team USA and Australia, a ranking of host stadiums across the continent has put Seattle at the top.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 06: Grass grows beneath lamps during an aerial view of Seattle Stadium on May 6, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. Seattle Stadium, officially named Lumen Field, will host six matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Steph Chambers // Getty Images)

Ranking host stadiums for FIFA World Cup 2026

Seattle advanced to the top ranking even with a tie. The city shares the top spot with Atlanta Stadium, temporarily renamed from its iconic Mercedes-Benz moniker.

What they're saying:

Simon Hughes, writer for the Athletic at New York Times, described his experience at Seattle Stadium, lauding the location, construction, access, aesthetics, and, for lack of a better term, vibes.

"The first is its location, right in the centre of downtown Seattle. There is so much that is great about this, but primarily it means the city feels alive wherever you are on a matchday. Nobody stresses about how they are going to get out to the stadium. Local organisers have done an excellent job at providing a carnival around the venue, with the Pioneer Square area bouncing ahead of Egypt’s game with Belgium. It was great to see independent bars, pubs and restaurants embracing and benefiting from Seattle being a host city.

Then there is the stadium’s design. This is not an identikit bowl that could be anywhere. Each stand is shaped differently, but it is known especially for the Hawk’s Nest, which offers views of downtown and beyond. I cannot think of a stadium in the world that feels so connected to the city it belongs," Hughes said.

Here's how the rest of the New York Times ranking places North American World Cup venues:

1. TIE: Seattle and Atlanta

3. Los Angeles

4. Boston

5. FIVE-WAY TIE: Houston, Monterrey (Mexico), Mexico City, Kansas City, and Toronto (Canada)

10. Philadelphia

11. Vancouver (Canada)

12. Guadalajara (Mexico)

13. THREE-WAY TIE: Miami, San Francisco, Dallas

16. New York/New Jersey

What's next:

The next match in Seattle is set for Wednesday, June 24 when Bosnia and Herzegovina faces off against Qatar at noon PT. There is a FOX 13 watch guide for FIFA World Cup matches playing in Seattle this year.

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