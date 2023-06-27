Tacoma renters share hardships with city council as it considers new renter protection ordinance

The Tacoma City Council is considering making some big changes to the rental housing code.

On Tuesday night, the public weighed in on an ordinance under consideration that would require landlords to follow more health and safety laws, and would also provide more protections surrounding rent increases among other changes.

Many renters who spoke at the meeting said they're struggling to make ends meet, and more protections are needed to prevent people from becoming homeless.

"As a low-wage working pre-school teacher I’ve had a pink notice on my door many more times than I’d like to count, including last year," said one supporter of the ordinance. "I often have to choose between rent and food, rent and gas, rent and utility."

Renters shared experiences in the sometimes unforgiving rental market in Tacoma.

"My rent was raised twice in a year, doubling my rent," said another renter.

Some of those in attendance also held "Tacoma for All" signs, in favor of the council passing rental ordinance 28894, which would require landlords to comply with health and safety laws, have a city business license, set limits on late fees and pet deposits, and require a 120 day or 4-month notice for raising rent. It also standardizes screening for tenant's income.

In fact, Tacoma has the highest rate of financially strapped homeowners in the state, where it's been reported that 1 in 3 people pay more than 30% of their income for housing.

"Our proposal gives renters more notice, so they can prepare for the rental increase, and it provides better support for our renters in this community," said Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards.

"Recent votes throughout the West Coast overwhelmingly support tenant rights," said Devin Rydel Kelly, director of campaign strategy at Tacoma for All Steering Committee.

Rydel Kelly says Tacoma for All has collected more than 7,000 signatures, enough to get an even more sweeping "Tennant's bill of rights" on the ballot in November. That Initiative 2023-01, includes more aspects of tenant protection

"The city has been considering their own suite of regulations for a while now. We strongly support those and think they are wonderful, and we are there tonight, encouraging them to pass theirs as is, then allow voters to decide on the ballot initiative in November," said Rydel Kelly. "Relocation assistance when rent goes up too much, preventing evictions in the winter, particularly for children, and preventing slum lords from raising rent at all when they have code violations."

Some in attendance at Tuesday's meeting did oppose any changes. One homeowner spoke out about Ordinance 28894.

"As a homeowner in Tacoma, I strongly oppose the changes in this ordinance. I remember listening to some of the study sessions. Council Member Rumbaugh, you mentioned how there was an increase in tax assessment because of the COVID prohibitions in tax assessment and all of a sudden, some landlords had to all of a sudden deal with a 10% increase in a tax assessment of their properties, and I'm really understanding of that, and you know, I don't think there's anything we can do to prevent landlords from passing 100% of that increase onto their renters, but I think we can protect the citizens of Tacoma from that increase with rental assistance allocation," he said "That is the main thing I am disappointed is missing from that ordinance and I would like to see the baseline of caring for our citizens increased."

Those who oppose any changes said tonight that any cost increases resulting from the changes could be passed on to renters.

Tuesday night was the first reading of the ordinance. The mayor says the council will vote on the ordinance July 11.