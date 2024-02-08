Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers will not seek reelection for WA's 5th district

U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA 5th District) announced Thursday that she will not be seeking reelection.

Rodgers made the announcement on social media around noon.

She said it was an honor to serve the people of Eastern Washington, and after much prayer and reflection, has decided to serve them in new ways.

McMorris Rodgers has served as the 5th District Representative since 2004, having spent two decades in Congress. Washington's 5th district covers Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Lincoln, Spokane, Whitman, Walla Walla, Columbia, Garfield, and Asotin County, along with parts of Adams and Franklin County.

McMorris Rodgers' seat is up for reelection in the 2024 election. It's currently unknown if she plans to run for a different position.

This is a developing story.