Reward offered: Lynnwood Police looking for trio accused of raiding gym lockers

Lynnwood Police are asking for help identifying a group of thieves who are accused of raiding locker rooms and stealing from gym customers while they are in the middle of their workouts. Investigators say the crew has targeted multiple gyms across the Lynnwood area over the past few weeks.

"When I work out I just bring a lock because I kind of get paranoid if I don’t," said Dawin Suk, a Lynnwood Gym Customer.

Lynnwood Police Department

Police are asking gym-goers like Suk, who works out at LA Fitness, to be on the lookout for the group of three.

"That’s kind of crazy they are breaking locks and stuff," said Suk.

Although the exact locations of all the thefts haven't been released, police said generally, the group has targeted 24-Hour Fitness and LA Fitness in the Lynnwood area. Investigators say the suspects have been side-tracking staff members while members of the group make a beeline for the locker rooms.

"They’ve been distracting the staff, going into the locker rooms, stealing credit cards," said Jim Fuda, Director for Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

The suspects then rush to use the cards at nearby stores before they're canceled.

"While people are working out, they are getting texts from the banks saying, ‘Are you using your cards here there or whatever?’ They have been going into the locker rooms and finding their lockers have been broken into and their cards stolen," said Fuda.

The Director of Crime Stoppers says you should either use a heavy bolt lock or keep your valuables with you.

"Leave your clothes and your toiletries, but take your stuff like your wallet with you, and when you are working out in the gym and when you go from machine to machine, just take it with you, so at least you can keep an eye on it," said Fuda.

Suk says he often keeps his wallet with him and may step up that practice.

"I always try to keep my wallet and headphones and stuff like that in my pocket. It’s kind of a hazard, because they do slip out a couple of times, but usually it’s not a big problem," said Suk.

If you know who the suspects are, contact Lynnwood Police. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000. If you report a tip to Crime Stoppers, you can remain anonymous by using the P-3 tips app on your cell phone.