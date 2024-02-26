Rising concerns over Chinese 'spy cranes' in Seattle, Tacoma ports

SEATTLE - After rising concerns that Chinese-made cranes being imported into the U.S. could pose a security risk, the Port of Seattle and Tacoma does not plan on replacing any cranes any time soon.
This comes as President Biden announced the U.S. is investing $20 billion in port security and crane manufacturing, as most cranes shipped from China could pose a national security risk.
The Northwest Seaport Alliance released the following statement after the Biden Administration's announcement:
The NWSA will continue to monitor the new guidelines regarding Chinese-made container cranes and could make changes depending on recent developments.