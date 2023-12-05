Deep water on road traps woman in car, prompting rescue in Granite Falls

Crews responded to a water rescue in Granite Falls after a flooded roadway nearly submerged a woman's car, trapping her inside.

At around 6:31 a.m. on Tuesday, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office announced that Engebretsen Rd. between 172nd Dr. NE and the 17000 block was closed due to water on the roadway.

When FOX 13 crews arrived at the scene, the woman’s car was almost completely underwater – reaching up to the windshield.

First responders at the scene said the woman was safely rescued and was in good condition.

Road closure signs have been placed in the area to prevent people from driving through this flooded area.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers have responded to more than a dozen collisions since midnight in Snohomish County.

The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings and flood watches for several rivers in Western Washington: