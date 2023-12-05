Deep water on road traps woman in car, prompting rescue in Granite Falls

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:56 AM PST until TUE 6:14 PM PST, Whatcom County
29
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:12 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:44 AM PST until TUE 10:47 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:44 AM PST until WED 7:21 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:33 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:55 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:45 PM PST until THU 11:21 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:17 PM PST until THU 6:34 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:45 PM PST until THU 6:51 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:34 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:22 PM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:15 AM PST until TUE 8:57 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:31 AM PST until WED 10:36 PM PST, Lewis County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:55 PM PST until THU 7:34 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:59 PM PST until THU 5:38 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:53 AM PST until WED 7:24 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 6:07 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:56 AM PST until THU 12:18 PM PST, King County
Flood Warning
from MON 11:12 PM PST until TUE 5:45 PM PST, Jefferson County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:40 AM PST until TUE 8:55 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Clallam County
Beach Hazard Statement
until THU 4:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Pend Oreille County, Spokane County, Stevens County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 7:28 AM PST until TUE 1:30 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
Flood Advisory
from MON 2:58 PM PST until THU 1:00 AM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 PM PST, Chelan County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Deep water on road traps woman in car, prompting rescue in Granite Falls

By and FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

Woman rescued from submerged car in Granite Falls

Crews responded to a water rescue in Granite Falls after a woman became trapped in her car by rising water on the road Tuesday morning.

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. - Crews responded to a water rescue in Granite Falls after a flooded roadway nearly submerged a woman's car, trapping her inside.

At around 6:31 a.m. on Tuesday, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office announced that Engebretsen Rd. between 172nd Dr. NE and the 17000 block was closed due to water on the roadway. 

When FOX 13 crews arrived at the scene, the woman’s car was almost completely underwater – reaching up to the windshield. 

First responders at the scene said the woman was safely rescued and was in good condition.

RELATED: Snohomish County rivers flood dangerously close to where thousands of people live and work

Road closure signs have been placed in the area to prevent people from driving through this flooded area.

Related

Pineapple Express chugs into Washington, Pacific Northwest triggering flood fears
article

Pineapple Express chugs into Washington, Pacific Northwest triggering flood fears

Flood fears in the Pacific Northwest are growing as rivers and streams in Washington and Oregon start to rise thanks to a series of atmospheric river storms that are delivering heavy rain to the region, which is now melting mountain snow and sending water into low-lying areas.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers have responded to more than a dozen collisions since midnight in Snohomish County.

The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings and flood watches for several rivers in Western Washington: 

  • Skykomish River (Flood Phase 2: Riverbank erosion and flood debris problems are possible)
  • Stillaguamish River (Minor flooding reported, higher water expected)
  • Snoqualmie River (Flood Phase 3: Moderate flooding expected in low-lying areas)
  • Tolt River (Flood Phase 2: Minor flooding expected)