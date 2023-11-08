Road rage shooting in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood injures 1, no suspects found

Police detectives are investigating after a man was shot during a road rage incident in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood.

Officers were called around 7 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a shooting near N 97th St and Evanston Ave N.

Police arrived and found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm. His car had several bullet holes on the passenger side door.

He was treated for injuries, then Seattle Fire took him to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

The suspect vehicle was described as a white sedan, but no suspect has been identified yet.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call SPD’s violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.