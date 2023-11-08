1 injured after stabbing in downtown Seattle, no suspects identified

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in downtown Seattle on Tuesday.

Officers were called around 7:45 p.m. to reports of a stabbing near Third and Pine. When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s suffering from a stab wound.

Police treated his wounds until the Seattle Fire Department arrived and brought the victim to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

No suspect has been identified, and it is not yet known what led up to the stabbing.

Anyone with information is urged to call SPD’s violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.