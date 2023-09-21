Rogue tire fatally strikes van, killing two on I-5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Two people are dead after a rogue tire smashed through the windshield of a van on I-5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper John Dattilo, just after 5:30 a.m., a van with eight people inside was traveling northbound near Bridgeport when a tire smashed into it.
Authorities say two people were declared dead at the scene, one was taken to a nearby hospital and five others were uninjured.
The WSP says the right lane is currently blocked and will be for about an hour as crews investigate.
This is a developing story.