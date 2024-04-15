Rudy Giuliani Georgia defamation appeal denied: Judge upholds multi-million-dollar ruling

A United States District Judge has denied Rudy Giuliani's motion to appeal a judgment that awarded $148 million in damages to two former Georgia election workers for defamation.

Judge Beryl A. Howell issued the order on April 15 through the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

In December, a jury in Washington, D.C. awarded Wandrea "Shaye" Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman a combined nearly $150 million.

Moss and Freeman said they received a barrage of racist and graphic threats after they became the targets of a false conspiracy pushed by Giuliani and other Trump allies.

Moss told jurors she tried to change her appearance, rarely left her home and was suffering from panic attacks. Her mother described strangers banging on her door and recounted fleeing her home after people came with bullhorns and the FBI told her she wasn’t safe.

"It’s so scary, anytime I go somewhere, if I have to use my name," Freeman said, through tears. "I miss my old neighborhood because I was me, I could introduce myself. Now I don’t have a name, really."

Just days later, the pair sued the former New York City mayor again for allegedly repeating his claims against them.

The mother and daughter asked the court to bar him from speaking publicly about them.

Since 2020, Giuliani has maintained he did nothing wrong. In fact, in a video posted to X, he said he would keep speaking out even if it meant losing all his money, or ending up in jail.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.