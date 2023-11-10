Sabirah Rayford joins FOX 13 News as evening co-anchor

Meet Sabirah Rayford! She joins FOX 13 News as evening co-anchor.

Sabirah, an Emmy-nominated journalist, comes to Emerald City from the NBC affiliate in Houston, where she was an anchor and reporter covering a variety of topics, from crime and government malfeasance to features and in-depth interviews with prolific changemakers in America’s fourth-largest city.

Before her time in Houston, Sabirah worked in Florida and Kentucky as an anchor, reporter, and MMJ. While in West Palm Beach, Fla., Rayford spearheaded the NBC affiliate’s racial justice coverage following the unrest in 2020. Her story on the Black Lives Matter movement kicked off a statewide TV special on race relations.

Sabirah is a proud graduate of the University of Kentucky, where she started her career covering sports before transitioning to news. In a groundbreaking moment during her senior year, she made history becoming the first college student to report on air for WKYT, a CBS affiliate.

In 2019, Sabirah received the Lyman T. Johnson Torch of Excellence Award, which is given to distinguished alum of the University of Kentucky in various fields for their achievements and community contributions.

She is a big sister through the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization. In her spare time, Sabirah loves reading, and writing poetry and is a barbecue enthusiast. She is looking forward to exploring the Pacific Northwest and connecting with the community.

Sabirah joins David Rose, Hana Kim and Brian Jackson on the evening anchor team at FOX 13 Seattle.