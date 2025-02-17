Metal bar flies through windshield, hitting WA school bus driver in the chest

The Brief A Washington school bus driver was hit in the chest by a piece of metal that crashed through his windshield on Feb. 7. The bus driver was traveling on I-405 from Bothell to Snoqualmie.



A Northshore School District bus driver is back behind the wheel after being struck in the chest by a metal bar that smashed through his windshield earlier this month.

What we know:

The incident occurred on Feb. 7 as Stewart O’Leary was transporting the North Creek High School girls basketball team to their game at Mount Si.

He said he was traveling on Interstate 405, near Bothell, at about 60 mph when it happened.

"It looked like a glitter party went horribly wrong," O’Leary said. "I was covered in glass. I had blood on my face."

The permanent substitute bus driver made light of the situation while speaking with FOX 13.

"It’s all you can do," he said. "This could have been a lot worse."

Video of the incident shows O’Leary remaining calm and collected despite the impact.

"I didn’t even know what hit me," he said. "I just felt something fall into my lap."

Footage shows the moment of impact, with O’Leary keeping his hands on the wheel. Coaches on board heard him moan and quickly came to his aid.

Footage shows the moment of impact, with Stewart O’Leary keeping his hands on the wheel. The coaches on board quickly came to his aid.

Together, they downshifted and got the bus to a safe stop.

"I really have to thank everyone involved," O’Leary said. "Right down to the administrative team—they’ve been very supportive."

O’Leary was checked out at a local hospital following the incident.

"Only minor bruising," he said.

The next day, he sent a text to his supervisor.

"It was Super Bowl Sunday, so I said, ‘Put me in, coach,’" O’Leary recalled.

By Monday, he was back at work.

As for the metal bar, it’s unclear where it came from, but O’Leary now has it in his possession.

"As I was getting off the bus, I grabbed it," he said.

Talk about a wild souvenir.

"My wife might make something out of it," he added.

On Saturday, O’Leary’s family surprised him with a reunion at the North Creek girls basketball game in Arlington.

The Source: Information for this report comes from the Northshore School District and original interviews from FOX 13's Dave Detling.

BEST OF FOX 13 SEATTLE

Politics: WA Senate passes changes to parental rights in education

Local: Japan Airlines plane clips tail of Delta plane at Sea-Tac

Travel: Here's when you'll need REAL ID to get through US airport security

Food: New restaurants coming to Seattle in 2025

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.