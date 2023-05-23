Seahawks support military community with job fair

The Seahawks made some major moves during the NFL draft. Now, the team is helping more than 70 companies find their next star players by hosting a star-spangled career fair for members of the military today at Lumen Field.

Last year, 200 people registered for this event, and this year, it more than tripled. There were 650 jobseekers today representing Active Duty, National Guard, Reserves and Veterans, as well as Department of Defense employees.

The sound of victory rang in the chance for members of the military to make a successful transition to civilian jobs.

"It’s kind of like my lifelong goal, and it’s just a new way I can help in that area, either as a behavioral health technician in the military or as a civilian working in the business side of things," said Letsa Espina.

Attendees were set up for success. The Seahawks know the importance of a good game plan, so the event even included a room to practice some interview skills and polish resumes.

"Our goal is to create a one-stop shop environment for our veterans and their families and leave here with some hope," said Nino Gray Jr. with the Seahawks.

The opportunities for prospective employees spanned multiple industries and job types for their potential employers. The benefits of hiring people who have served in uniform can’t be replicated.

"These are leaders, you know what I mean?—These are leaders who went to combat, and they bring an experience that a lot of people here don’t have, so give them an opportunity," said Gray.

For companies like CBRE, the career fair is a way to stand with those who have served our country.

"It’s been such a lovely event to do this year after year, and so we just wanted to continue to support it," said Alicia Hall with CBRE. "We just want to support our military families."

The Seahawks teamed up with the YesVets organization, Task Force 12 and Boeing to make this event happen this year.