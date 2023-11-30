Seahawks' Week 15 matchup against Eagles flexed from Sunday to Monday Night Football

article

The Seattle Seahawks' upcoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15 has been flexed to Monday Night Football.

The game was originally slated for Sunday, December 17 with a 1:25 p.m. kickoff. Now it will take place on Monday, December 18 at 5:15 p.m. at Lumen Field.

The change replaces the previously scheduled Monday night game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots.

This change marks the first instance this year when a game has been flexed from Sunday to Monday, a shift permitted under the NFL's updated flex scheduling policies.

For the Seahawks, this marks their fourth appearance in prime-time during the 2023 season and their second game on Monday Night Football, following their victorious showdown against the Giants in Week 4.

This matchup will signify the Seahawks' return to hosting Monday night games at home since their Week 1 win over the Broncos last season.

The Eagles currently hold the best record in the NFC at 10-1. The Seahawks sit at 6-5 ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Seattle has won their last seven games – including playoffs – against the Eagles with head coach Pete Carroll yet to lose to Philadelphia since becoming the Seahawks head coach in 2010. The Eagles last beat Seattle 26-7 in 2008.

All tickets purchased for the original game date and time will remain valid for the rescheduled matchup. There's no additional action from ticket holders, as all mobile tickets will be automatically updated to reflect the new date and time.