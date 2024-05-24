Sean Kingston, his mother stole more than $1 million through fraud, authorities say

Rapper and singer Sean Kingston and his mother committed more than a million dollars in fraud in recent months, documents released Friday allege.

According to arrest warrants released by the Browards County Sheriff’s Office, Kingston, 34, and his 61-year-old mother, Janice Turner, have been charged with conducting an organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, identity theft and related crimes.

Specific details of Kingston's and Turner's alleged crimes are not included in the warrants, but the documents say that from October to March they stole almost $500,000 in jewelry, more than $200,000 from Bank of America, $160,000 from the Escalade dealer, more than $100,000 from First Republic Bank, $86,000 from the maker of customized beds and other smaller amounts.

Sean Kingston arrested

The two were arrested Thursday after a SWAT team raided Kingston's rented mansion in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Turner was arrested in the raid, while Kingston was arrested at Fort Irwin, an Army training base in California's Mojave Desert where he was performing.

FILE - Sean Kingston performs live at Mandala Beach for Spring Break on March 13, 2023 in Cancun, Mexico. (Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty Images)

"This evening, police in Fort Irwin, CA, arrested Kisean Anderson, aka Sean Kingston without incident on a Broward Sheriff's Office arrest warrant for numerous fraud and theft charges," Public Information Officer Carey Codd told Fox News Digital. "According to investigators, he will be booked into jail in San Bernardino, CA."

The department noted the investigation "is active and ongoing."

Earlier in the day, Kingston posted on his Instagram stories, "People love negative energy! I am good and so is my mother!.. my lawyers are handling everything as we speak."

RELATED: Rapper Sean Kingston arrested following raid at Florida mansion

Kingston, a rapper, is known for his No. 1 hit "Beautiful Girls," which was released in 2007. He also performed with Justin Bieber on the song "Eenie Meenie."

In 2011, he was involved in a near-fatal jet skiing accident in Miami after his watercraft crashed into a Miami Beach bridge. He reportedly had a broken jaw and a fractured wrist and had water in his lungs, resulting in a three-week hospital stay.

Following a three-month investigation, authorities concluded Kingston did not understand basic boating safety protocols.

Kingston is being held at a California jail awaiting his return to Florida.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press, FOX News contributed.