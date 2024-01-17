Search & Rescue teams scour Stevens Pass for missing 83-year-old last seen leaving Sultan

article

Snohomish County Search and Rescue teams have been searching all day in the deep snow and tough conditions for an 83-year-old man who went missing Tuesday during what was supposed to be a "day trip" near Stevens Pass.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says Clifford Beedle, who goes by Tony, was last seen in Sultan on Tuesday, and his phone last pinged about a mile from Stevens Pass before he vanished, and his phone went silent.

Snow and ice covered the area of Snohomish County where he was last seen, and the temperatures were bitterly cold in the area on Wednesday night. Neighbors said they are also expecting more freezing rain and snow on Wednesday evening.

The snow is so deep in some spots at the pass, search and rescue units got briefly stuck in the search for Beedle on Wednesday.

"He left yesterday morning, he’s familiar with this area and often goes on day trips traveling," said Courtney O'Keefe with the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

O'Keefe says the 83-year-old was last seen near Sultan, heading east on Highway 2.

"For him not to return is unusual," she said.

O'Keefe said when he didn't show up at home Tuesday night, his wife became concerned and called for help. She says search and rescue (SAR) got the call-out at around 1 am.

"Currently, they are searching east county," she said.

O’Keefe says the entire search and rescue team deployed early Wednesday morning.

"It’s a lot of snow and terrain right now. We are asking people not go search on their own, leave that to the trained professionals. That is because we don’t want other folks to get stuck out there searching," said O'Keefe. "The snow is very deep. It’s very cold, we even had some of our searchers get stuck throughout the day, but thankfully, have been able to get out and continue searching."

O’Keefe says Beedle worked for the forest service, so he knows the area well. She says he could have been traveling in a tri-county area that includes Snohomish County, King County and Chelan County. He was last seen in a white Jeep Gladiator which looks similar to this picture.

"Certainly, I know that the snow is deep out there, I know that a few of our SAR rigs that are equipped for tough terrain, did get stuck today, so certainly the conditions are rough, and any vehicle could get stuck right now," said O'Keefe.

She says that law enforcement has been trying to ping his phone since the search began, but has been unsuccessful. She says that the last location had him within a mile of Stevens Pass, but that was not an updated ping.

"He could be stuck somewhere, or he may just continue to be traveling and out of cell service. We just don’t know," said O'Keefe. She asks if you've seen Beedle or his Jeep in the past 12 hours, call 911.

Impacts from the latest round of winter weather also included the closure of westbound Highway 2 at milepost 64 at the summit Wednesday afternoon.