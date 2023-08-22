Seattle Aquarium welcomes adorable addition: A tufted puffling!

The Seattle Aquarium is buzzing with excitement as a tufted puffin chick, affectionately known as a "puffling," takes up residence in its captivating abode.

Born on Aug. 3, this endearing chick marks the first puffling to hatch at the Aquarium since 2019, offering a delightful spectacle for visitors and enthusiasts alike.

Seattle Aquarium

The proud parents, Dora and Boots, have been a longtime bonded pair, according to the aquarium. It's a tufted puffin tradition to mate for life and raise a single chick at a time. The responsibilities of parenthood are equally shared between the couple, including tasks like constructing a nest, incubating the egg, and nurturing their chick.

Dora, Boots and their new baby have their own section inside their habitat. The chick, however, will remain out of sight for the time being, allowing it to mature and develop.

Aquarium officials expect the chick to leave the burrow sometime this fall.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA- APRIL 17: A tufted puffin is seen near the Farallon Islands on Saturday, April 17, 2021 off the coast of San Francisco, Calif. (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images) Expand

Meanwhile, the naming of the adorable fuzzball remains a delightful mystery. The Birds and Mammals team is diligently pondering the perfect name for the puffling, and are expected to announce the grand reveal on social media soon.

To learn more, visit the Seattle Aquarium's website here.