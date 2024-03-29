With multiple freeway lane closures and several big events in the area, Seattle drivers could be in for a headache this weekend.

Only two lanes will be open on northbound I-5 between Swift Avenue and Michigan Street from Friday night until Monday morning. Crews are closing three lanes for the Revive I-5 project, so drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

I-5 Express Lanes will also be reduced from four to three lanes between the Ship Canal Bridge and Mercer Street as crews work on the SR 520/I-5 Express Lanes Connection Project.

In addition to the lane closures, the Seattle Mariners continue their series against the Boston Red Sox during Opening Week, meaning drivers should plan ahead if they are driving to the games this weekend.

Monster Jam is also heading to Seattle's Lumen Field this weekend, possibly creating more commute complications.

Happening over at Climate Pledge, country singer and songwriter Tim McGraw is bringing his "Standing Room Only Tour" to Seattle on Friday. Then on Saturday, the Seattle Kraken face off against the Dallas Stars at 7 p.m.

Lastly, Sakura-Con, an annual three-day anime convention, is returning to the Washington State Convention Center this weekend.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and leave early if you plan on going to these events, especially if you take I-5.

