Seattle Mariners fans are buzzing with excitement for Opening Day 2024 at T-Mobile Park. The Mariners are set to kick off their 2024 season with a home series against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday at 7:10 p.m., promising an action-packed start to what fans hope will be a successful year for the team.

Last season, the Mariners narrowly missed the playoffs, falling just a few games short of clinching a spot. With a renewed sense of determination, the team is eager to hit the field and showcase their talent in front of their loyal fan base.

The Red Sox, on the other hand, had a challenging season in 2023, finishing last in the American League East with a record of 78-84. However, they are determined to turn things around this year and pose a formidable challenge for the Mariners in their opening series.

To enhance the fan experience, T-Mobile Park has introduced exciting new food and drink options for the 2024 season. Fans can also expect a variety of entertainment options throughout the season, including special promotions, giveaways, and themed nights.

Keep reading for live updates, scores, and highlights as the Mariners take on the Red Sox.

Seattle Mariners Opening Day 2024 roster announced

The Seattle Mariners announced its 26-man roster for Thursday's Opening Day matchup against the Boston Red Sox.

There were a few surprises on the final roster due to several pitchers that were previously penciled into the group during spring training missing the start of the season due to injuries.

Emerson Hancock takes the place of Bryan Woo (right elbow inflammation) as the No. 5 starter to open the year, while right-handed relievers Cody Bolton, Collin Snider, and free agent addition Ryne Stanek fill the vacancies created by injuries to Matt Brash (right elbow tightness), Gregory Santos (right lat strain) and Eduard Bazardo (rotator cuff strain).

Here is a look at Seattle’s Major League, 26-man roster for Opening Day

