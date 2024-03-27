Seattle Mariners' Opening Day tickets are still available

The Seattle Mariners start the MLB season at home Thursday against the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park.

If you're still looking to go to Opening Day, it's not too late.

As of Wednesday morning, ticketmaster.com still had tickets available. Game time is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

How to get Seattle Mariners' Opening Day tickets

Fans can still buy their tickets through the Mariners' website.

Also, there are tickets still available for the opening homestand.

What's the Opening Day promo giveaway?

The first 40,000 fans will get the magnetic schedule after the game.

Who's throwing out the ceremonial first pitch?

The Seattle Mariners announced earlier this month legend and seven-time All-Star Nelson "Boomstick" Cruz will be throwing out the first pitch on Opening Day.

Who is the Mariners' Opening Day starter?

The Seattle Mariners named Luis Castillo as their Opening Day starter for their game against the Boston Red Sox on March 28.

The 31-year-old Dominican will take the ball on Opening Day for the second straight year for Seattle after pitching a gem in last year's opener against the Cleveland Guardians. Castillo allowed just one hit over six scoreless innings in a 3-0 shutout victory, and became the first pitcher in franchise history to toss at least six scoreless innings while allowing one hit or less on Opening Day.

What's the weather forecast for Thursday evening?

If you're already heading to the game, Thursday's forecast isn't looking that great and the roof will likely be closed at T-Mobile Park.

According to FOX 13 Meteorologist Abby Acone, Thursday at 7:10 p.m., temperatures will be in the low 50s, it's going to feel chilly, breezy at times, and there will be rounds of clouds.

