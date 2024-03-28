Expand / Collapse search

Seattle Mariners Opening Day 2024 roster announced

Published  March 28, 2024 10:51am PDT
Seattle Mariners
Mariners Opening Day is Thursday

Catie Griggs, President of Business Operations of the Seattle Mariners, stopped Good Day Seattle to preview Opening Day and the upcoming season.

The Seattle Mariners announced its 26-man roster for Thursday's Opening Day matchup against the Boston Red Sox.

There were a few surprises on the final roster due to several pitchers that were previously penciled into the group during spring training missing the start of the season due to injuries.

Emerson Hancock takes the place of Bryan Woo (right elbow inflammation) as the No. 5 starter to open the year, while right-handed relievers Cody Bolton, Collin Snider, and free agent addition Ryne Stanek fill the vacancies created by injuries to Matt Brash (right elbow tightness), Gregory Santos (right lat strain) and Eduard Bazardo (rotator cuff strain).

Seattle’s starting rotation could very well be the best in all of Major League Baseball this season.

On the position player side, Sam Haggerty will also start the season on the injured list due to an undisclosed personal medical issue. But beyond that, the 13 players to make the roster are mostly as expected.

Dominic Canzone had a strong spring and will get more opportunities than maybe anticipated entering spring training. Canzone and offseason addition Luke Raley will split time in the spot with Julio Rodríguez and Mitch Haniger serving as the other regulars in the outfield.

Josh Rojas will take over primary duties as third base following the offseason trade of Eugenio Suárez to Arizona.

Ty France, Jorge Polanco, J.P. Crawford and Cal Raleigh round out the infield with Seby Zavala backing up at catcher, and Luis Urias at third base. Mitch Garver will be the regular designated hitter option for the team.

Dylan Moore will be able to be backup for multiple spots in both the infield and outfield as well for the Mariners.

Seattle Mariners Opening Day Roster:

Pitchers (13 + 5 IL)

83     BAZARDO, Eduard^            RHP

67     BOLTON, Cody                   RHP

47     BRASH, Matt^                      RHP

58     CASTILLO, Luis                   RHP

36     GILBERT, Logan                 RHP

62     HANCOCK, Emerson          RHP

68     KIRBY, George                    RHP

37     KOWAR, Jackson%             RHP

50     MILLER, Bryce                    RHP

75     MUÑOZ, Andrés                  RHP

48     SANTOS, Gregory^             RHP

60     SAUCEDO, Tayler               LHP

52     SNIDER, Collin                    RHP

55     SPEIER, Gabe                     LHP

45     STANEK, Ryne                    RHP

46     THORNTON, Trent              RHP

30     VOTH, Austin                       RHP

22     WOO, Bryan^                       RHP     

Catchers (2)

29     RALEIGH, Cal                          C

33     ZAVALA, Seby                          C

Designated Hitter/Catcher (1)

18     GARVER, Mitch                  DH/C

Infielders (5)

3      CRAWFORD, J.P.                 INF

23     FRANCE, Ty                          INF

7     POLANCO, Jorge                  INF

4     ROJAS, Josh                         INF

16     URÍAS, Luis                           INF

Outfielders (3)

8       CANZONE, Dominic               OF

17     HANIGER, Mitch                    OF

44     RODRÍGUEZ, Julio                OF                                               

Infielder/Outfielder (2 + 1 IL)             

0    HAGGERTY, Sam*         INF/OF

25    MOORE, Dylan                INF/OF

20    RALEY, Luke                   INF/OF                                   

* 10-DAY INJURED LIST

^ 15-DAY INJURED LIST

% 60-DAY INJURED LIST

