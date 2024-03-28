Seattle Mariners Opening Day 2024 roster announced
The Seattle Mariners announced its 26-man roster for Thursday's Opening Day matchup against the Boston Red Sox.
There were a few surprises on the final roster due to several pitchers that were previously penciled into the group during spring training missing the start of the season due to injuries.
Emerson Hancock takes the place of Bryan Woo (right elbow inflammation) as the No. 5 starter to open the year, while right-handed relievers Cody Bolton, Collin Snider, and free agent addition Ryne Stanek fill the vacancies created by injuries to Matt Brash (right elbow tightness), Gregory Santos (right lat strain) and Eduard Bazardo (rotator cuff strain).
Seattle’s starting rotation could very well be the best in all of Major League Baseball this season.
On the position player side, Sam Haggerty will also start the season on the injured list due to an undisclosed personal medical issue. But beyond that, the 13 players to make the roster are mostly as expected.
Dominic Canzone had a strong spring and will get more opportunities than maybe anticipated entering spring training. Canzone and offseason addition Luke Raley will split time in the spot with Julio Rodríguez and Mitch Haniger serving as the other regulars in the outfield.
Josh Rojas will take over primary duties as third base following the offseason trade of Eugenio Suárez to Arizona.
Ty France, Jorge Polanco, J.P. Crawford and Cal Raleigh round out the infield with Seby Zavala backing up at catcher, and Luis Urias at third base. Mitch Garver will be the regular designated hitter option for the team.
Dylan Moore will be able to be backup for multiple spots in both the infield and outfield as well for the Mariners.
Seattle Mariners Opening Day Roster:
Pitchers (13 + 5 IL)
83 BAZARDO, Eduard^ RHP
67 BOLTON, Cody RHP
47 BRASH, Matt^ RHP
58 CASTILLO, Luis RHP
36 GILBERT, Logan RHP
62 HANCOCK, Emerson RHP
68 KIRBY, George RHP
37 KOWAR, Jackson% RHP
50 MILLER, Bryce RHP
75 MUÑOZ, Andrés RHP
48 SANTOS, Gregory^ RHP
60 SAUCEDO, Tayler LHP
52 SNIDER, Collin RHP
55 SPEIER, Gabe LHP
45 STANEK, Ryne RHP
46 THORNTON, Trent RHP
30 VOTH, Austin RHP
22 WOO, Bryan^ RHP
Catchers (2)
29 RALEIGH, Cal C
33 ZAVALA, Seby C
Designated Hitter/Catcher (1)
18 GARVER, Mitch DH/C
Infielders (5)
3 CRAWFORD, J.P. INF
23 FRANCE, Ty INF
7 POLANCO, Jorge INF
4 ROJAS, Josh INF
16 URÍAS, Luis INF
Outfielders (3)
8 CANZONE, Dominic OF
17 HANIGER, Mitch OF
44 RODRÍGUEZ, Julio OF
Infielder/Outfielder (2 + 1 IL)
0 HAGGERTY, Sam* INF/OF
25 MOORE, Dylan INF/OF
20 RALEY, Luke INF/OF
* 10-DAY INJURED LIST
^ 15-DAY INJURED LIST
% 60-DAY INJURED LIST
