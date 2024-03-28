Seattle Mariners roof open or closed? Here’s what we know for Opening Day

It's finally time once again to say "play ball!"

Will the roof be open or closed at T-Mobile Park on Opening Day?

It's likely that the roof will be closed on Thursday, March 28 when the Seattle Mariners take on the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. PDT.

Rain showers are in the forecast and the high temperature for Seattle is 49 degrees.

For the rest of the series against the Red Sox, it's likely that the roof will be open with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s through Sunday.

Facts about the T-Mobile Park roof

The roof begins to close during the sixth inning between the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on April 02, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The retractable roof at T-Mobile Park is one-of-a-kind, designed to cover the field from rain without fully enclosing it.

The roof weighs 22 million pounds, covers nine acres and was built with enough steel to build a 55-story skyscraper.

It takes about 10-20 minutes to close the roof with the push of a button, depending on the weather and wind conditions.

The roof is made up of three different panels that run on 128 steel wheels powered by 96 electric motors.

It is built to withstand up to 6-7 feet of snow and sustained winds of 70 mph, and it's even self-grounded in the event of lightning strikes.

What happens if a ball hits roof trusses?

According to the Mariners, if a batted ball strikes a roof truss over fair territory, the ball is in play. If caught by a fielder, the batter is out. Runners can advance at their own risk.

If the ball is in foul territory, it's a dead ball.

MORE SEATTLE MARINERS NEWS

Seattle Mariners Opening Day 2024: Fan guide for what to expect at T-Mobile Park

Seattle Mariners promo schedule 2024: Every theme night and giveaway

Community celebrates revamped playfield for local little leaguers

T-Mobile Park food: Seattle Mariners roll out new 2024 menu

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.