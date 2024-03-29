Seattle Mariners unveil 'Salmon Run' mascot race

If you're a fan of the Hydro Challenge at Seattle Mariners games, you might become a fan of a new race the team introduced on Opening Day at T-Mobile Park – The Salmon Run.

As the Mariners hosted the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night, the club unveiled their first mascot race during the middle of the 5th inning, which featured four salmon characters each with connections to the Pacific Northwest.

"We’re excited to bring a mascot race to our ballpark for the first time in club history. We wanted to create characters that were fun and loveable, so that our fans would enjoy cheering them on at each home game," said Tyler Thompson, Seattle Mariners Senior Manager, Game Entertainment & Experiential Marketing.

The club says the four mascots pay tribute to the different salmon species found in the region.

SEATTLE, WA - MARCH 28: The Seattle Mariners debut the Salmon Run during the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Thursday, March 28, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Joe Nicholson/MLB Photos via Getty Im Expand

Meet the four salmon characters

King – named after the Chinook or King salmon. King is the fastest, strongest salmon swimming in the streams. King dons a red robe, gold crown and "K" necklace. When King wins a race, it will replicate King Félix’s iconic perfect game pose.

Sockeye – named after the Sockeye salmon. Sockeye is reminiscent of the 1990’s grunge scene in Seattle. Complete with a flannel and septum piercing, this fish will perform an air guitar dance to the tune of Alice in Chains during victories.

Silver – named after the Coho or Silver salmon species. Silver is the smartest fish in the water. Always with a device in hand, it will use its brilliance to compete on a nightly basis, but look out... you never know what stunt Silver has up its sleeve...or fin?

Humpy – named after the Humpback or Pink salmon, which local fishermen call "humpies." While lovable, this humpbacked fish has a hard time finding its direction, and even swimming! Even with the help of a life vest, floaties, and floatation device, Humpy has an uphill battle to win the race each game.

For the inaugural race on opening night, King salmon got the first win.

And the Mariners fell 6-4 to the Red Sox in the season opener.

MORE SEATTLE MARINERS NEWS

Seattle Mariners fall 6-4 to Red Sox in season opener

Seattle Mariners promo schedule 2024: Every theme night and giveaway

T-Mobile Park food: Seattle Mariners roll out new 2024 menu

Remembering the Kingdome: 24 years since iconic Seattle stadium's implosion