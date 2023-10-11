Seattle man arrested after lengthy police pursuit in stolen car

Police arrested a suspected carjacker after a lengthy pursuit from Federal Way to Kent late Tuesday night.

Kent Police officers on patrol were alerted to reports of a carjacking in Federal Way around 11:09 p.m. The owner said their car had been stolen at gunpoint, but they were able to track the car's location, which had reached Kent's East Hill neighborhood.

An officer was patched through directly to the caller to get immediate updates to the stolen car's location.

Several units were called to search for the vehicle, which they first spotted in Covington near SE 272nd St and SE Wax Road, but were unable to make a traffic stop.

Around 11:51 p.m., the car owner said the vehicle was back in East Hill near 116th Ave SE and SE 217th St. Officers pursued and tried to lay down spike strips to stop the car, but it sped away and police ended the chase.

Finally, officers found the stolen car again in West Hill, where the driver appeared to be heading toward a freeway on-ramp. Knowing the car would have to slow down to make the turn, an officer performed two PIT maneuvers and was able to stop the car.

RELATED: Police search for carjacking suspect who led officers on a dangerous chase in Bellevue

Federal Way Police arrived and took the suspect, a 23-year-old Seattle man, into custody. He was arrested for three counts of eluding and possession of a stolen vehicle in Kent. Further charges may be issued by Federal Way Police for the carjacking.