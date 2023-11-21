Seattle Police detectives arrest drug trafficking suspect, seize 25 lbs of narcotics

Seattle Police detectives arrested a suspected drug trafficker, seizing roughly 25 lbs of meth and fentanyl.

Police were investigating a prolific drug trafficker in North and South Seattle. Their investigation led to a search warrant on a home near NE 12th St and Monroe Ave NE in Renton.

Detectives served the warrant on Oct. 31 and arrested the 23-year-old suspect.

While at the home, detectives seized 23.89 lbs of methamphetamine, roughly 7,000 fentanyl pills, $6,176 in cash and a 2012 Chevy Cruze.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for possession of narcotics with intent to deliver.