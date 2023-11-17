Seattle Police investigate deadly crash between train and pedestrian

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Seattle on Friday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the incident happened near the corner of 3rd Ave. S and S Jackson St., just a couple blocks north of Lumen Field.

Seattle Department of Transportation

Seattle Fire crews responded to the collision at around 3 p.m., saying they were working to remove the trapped person. Shortly after, crews announced the patient had died.

The SPD and Seattle Department of Transportation were asking the public to seek alternate routes, saying that S King St. at 3rd Ave. S was blocked in all directions.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.